12-hr Blockade At Mayurbahnj’s Bangiriposi Demanding Road Expansion

Bangiriposi: Demanding the expansion of the ghati road, the Aware Citizens Forum staged a road blocked 12 hours(6 am-6 pm) in Bangiriposi on Monday.

As per reports, the agitators claimed that several commuters lost their lives in road mishaps on the stretch in the near past. Following this, the Citizens Forum has blocked the road demanding immediate expansion of the road.

Notably, Baripada Sadar SDPO KK Hariprasad, Tahsildar Lalatendu, Additional Tahsildar Saheb Ram Baske, BDO- Ramdas Tudu, along with Baleshwar Revenue Officers reached the spot to pacify the agitators.

Moreover, a platoon of police has been deployed by the police to maintain law and order.