12-Hour Koraput Bandh By Congress Affects Normal Life

Koraput: The district unit of Congress observed a 12-hour bandh on May 9 (Tuesday) alleging an apathetic attitude of both Central and state governments towards the people of Koraput district.

While shops and business establishments were closed, movement of heavy vehicles came to a grinding halt. Many Congress workers led by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati resorted to picketing at various places.

The effect of the bandh was majorly felt in Sunki, Chandili, Kotpad, Borigumma, Jeypore, Lamtaput and Pottangi areas of the district.

The people of the district have long been demanding for establishing a Central School and a Driving Training School in Koraput. The same has also been taken up with the State and the Central governments but to no avail.

In protest against the step-motherly attitude of both the State and Central governments, the Congress gave the bandh call.