12-Hour Kantabanji Bandh Hits Normalcy

By Pragativadi News Service
Kantabanji: Protestors observed 12-hour bandh in Kantabanji in Balangir district demanding a separate district.

The bandh call by Kantabanji Zilla Sangharsh Samiti affected the normalcy in the town from 6 am today. Due to the protests, vehicles were off the roads and shops were closed in Kantabanji.

Besides, banks, private offices, commercial establishments, schools and colleges remained closed. However, the emergency services remained unaffected in the town.

The bandh was also supported by different political and social outfits in Tureikela, Muribahal and Bangomunda localities.

