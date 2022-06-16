12-Hour Balasore Bandh Over Deteriorating Law And Order

Balasore: Locals including members of Bar association, civil society & other organisations are observing a 12-hour bandh in Balasore today over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

The bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm. Protesters were seen picketing at various places. All shops and markets have been closed and vehicular communication affected.

The agitators took to road over alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the district and also demanded the transfer of the SP.