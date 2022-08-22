12 Feet Long Python Rescued In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A 12-feet-long python has been rescued by the Snake Helpline team in Kandhamal district on Monday.

According to reports, one Sanjiv Kahar of Kaladi village spotted the huge reptile at his garden and immediately informed the members of Humanity Kandhamal Snake Helpline about the same.

On being informed, the Humanity Kandhamal Snake Helpline members including V. Jagannath Raju, Sairam Patra, Aloy Kumar Bishoi, Praful Kumar Prusty, Sasmita Sahu, SK Abdul Sakir, Anup Vikram Patra, Ramesh Chandra Mohanty and Rabindra Maharana reached the spot and rescued the python.

Later they released the snake in the forest.