12 Children Hospitalised After Eating Poisonous Fruits In Himachal’s Una

By Pragativadi News Service
Una: At least twelve children were admitted to the regional hospital in Una district of Himachal Pradesh after eating poisonous fruits.

The children were aged between three to nine years, officials said.

As per reports, the children swallowed poisonous fruits from a nearby forest when their parents had gone to work last evening.

Dr Vikash Chauhan, a paediatrician at the hospital, said when the children were brought to the health facility their condition was critical. After the proper medication, they are stable now, he added.

