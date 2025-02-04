12 unexploded bombs were recovered from the wagon of a train in Kantabanji Railway Station in Bolangir district on Tuesday.

The incident has created panic in the area.

According to reports, the railway wagons arriving at Kantabanji railway station are checked daily. When a train arrived at Kantabanji station, the officials found 12 bombs in one of the wagons. An investigation has been initiated to find out where it came from and who it belonged to.

While there is talk about how the bomb got into the train wagon, when the in-charge Kantabanji station manager was asked, he said that he refused to provide any information. He said that the bomb was returned to the person who had it.