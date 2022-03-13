12 Ballistic Missiles Hit Iraq’s Kurdish Capital, No Casualties Reported

Erbil: As many as 12 ballistic missiles have struck Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital Erbil on Sunday and as it is reported several also landed near the US consulate building.

According to US officials, the missiles were launched from neighbouring Iran. However, there was no damage and no casualties at any US government facility, the officials added.

The U.S. defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was still not certain exactly how many missiles were fired and exactly where they landed.

The Iraqi security officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight and caused material damage in the area.

The governor said it was not clear whether the intended target was the US consulate or the airport, where there is a base for the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

“We condemn this terrorist attack launched against several sectors of Erbil, we call on the inhabitants to remain calm,” Kurdistan prime minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement.

The attack came several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria, killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack Wednesday and vowed revenge.

Satellite broadcast channel Kurdistan24, which is located near the U.S. consulate, went on air from their studio shortly after the attack, showing shattered glass and debris on their studio floor.