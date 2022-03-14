12-14-Year-Olds To Get Corbevax Shots From This Wednesday

New Delhi: India will start vaccinating children aged 12-14 years from this week with two doses of the Biological E manufactured Corbevax vaccine.

Corbevax is an indigenous vaccine developed by Biological E in Hyderabad. It is also looking to get approval to vaccinate children aged 5 years and above.

In addition to that, citizens above 60 years of age can be administered a booster dose regardless of co-morbidities according to the Health Ministry.

The health ministry said that after ‘due deliberations’ with scientific bodies, it has decided to start Covid19 vaccination for 12-14-year-old children (those born in 2008,2009 and 2010) from March 16.