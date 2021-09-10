119 Minors Among 745 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 745 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 119 are between the age of 0-18 years.

The total cases in the State surged to 1015083.

With a total of 66,106 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.12%.

Among the new cases, 435 are in quarantine and 310 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1015083.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 32

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Cuttack: 120

6. Deogarh: 6

7. Dhenkanal: 9

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 18

10. Jajpur: 27

11. Kandhamal: 3

12. Kendrapada: 18

13. Keonjhar: 5

14. Khurda: 297

15. Koraput: 1

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 32

18. Nawarangpur: 4

19. Nayagarh: 11

20. Nuapada: 2

21. Puri: 17

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 10

24. Subarnapur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 24

26. State Pool: 72