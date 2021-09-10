119 Minors Among 745 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 745 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 119 are between the age of 0-18 years.
The total cases in the State surged to 1015083.
With a total of 66,106 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.12%.
Among the new cases, 435 are in quarantine and 310 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1015083.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 10
2. Balasore: 32
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Cuttack: 120
6. Deogarh: 6
7. Dhenkanal: 9
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 18
10. Jajpur: 27
11. Kandhamal: 3
12. Kendrapada: 18
13. Keonjhar: 5
14. Khurda: 297
15. Koraput: 1
16. Malkangiri: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 32
18. Nawarangpur: 4
19. Nayagarh: 11
20. Nuapada: 2
21. Puri: 17
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 10
24. Subarnapur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 24
26. State Pool: 72