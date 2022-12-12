1,179 Militants Of Two Insurgent Groups Give Up Violence In Assam

Hailakandi (Assam): A total of 1179 militants of two Reang insurgent groups laid down their arms on December 12 in a ceremony held in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Thw two outfits are -the Bru Liberation Army Union (BLAU) and the United Democratic Liberation Army (UDLA) .

The two Reang insurgent groups were operating in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of southern Assam.

1179 members of the two insurgent outfits formally surrendered at the playground of Charlmers Memorial Higher Secondary School in Katlicherra. Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Minister Pijush Hazarika were present on the occasion.

Additionally, the militants also surrendered around 335 numbers of firearms and around 382 numbers of ammunitions during the ceremony.

The Superintendents of Police of the Hailakandi, Cachar, and Karimganj districts have been requested to display the arms that will be surrendered by the militants during the ceremony.