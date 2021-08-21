116 Among 911 New Covid Cases In Odisha Below 18 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 911 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 116 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 71,264 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.27%.

Among the new cases, 531 are in quarantine and 380 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1000084.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 51

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 88

7. Deogarh: 10

8. Dhenkanal: 16

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 24

12. Jajpur: 49

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 31

17. Keonjhar: 10

18. Khurda: 352

19. Koraput: 6

20. Malkangiri: 7

21. Mayurbhanj: 38

22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Puri: 30

24. Rayagada: 7

25. Sambalpur: 13

26. Sonepur: 3

27. Sundargarh: 8

28. State Pool: 79