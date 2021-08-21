116 Among 911 New Covid Cases In Odisha Below 18 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 911 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 116 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 71,264 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.27%.
Among the new cases, 531 are in quarantine and 380 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1000084.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 51
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 88
7. Deogarh: 10
8. Dhenkanal: 16
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 24
12. Jajpur: 49
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 31
17. Keonjhar: 10
18. Khurda: 352
19. Koraput: 6
20. Malkangiri: 7
21. Mayurbhanj: 38
22. Nayagarh: 19
23. Puri: 30
24. Rayagada: 7
25. Sambalpur: 13
26. Sonepur: 3
27. Sundargarh: 8
28. State Pool: 79