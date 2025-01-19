The 111th meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Central Board of Trustees, EPF was chaired by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Ministry of Labour and Employment) at EPFO Head Office in New Delhi on 18th January 2025.

Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi, CPFC, EPFO, senior officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and representatives of employers and employees also attended the meeting.

The meeting addressed several important agenda items, including the progress of (i) Centralized IT Enabled System [CITES] 2.01 implementation, (ii) status of Pension on Higher Wages, (iii) proposal for an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, (iv) delegation of administrative and financial powers to field offices of EPFO, (v) a review of grievance redressal mechanisms, (vi) redistribution of posts within the Commissioner Cadre, and (vii) other HR matters. Discussions included:

CITES 2.01 Implementation: The committee acknowledged the progress made in the implementation of CITES 2.01 and took note of the massive data consolidation exercise that would consolidate the current databases, facilitate UAN-based ledger for all member accounts and thus allow faster access to funds and processing of claims. The successful rollout of CPPS (Centralized Pension Payment System), aimed at streamlining pension processes, benefitting 68 lakh pensioners by ensuring timely and accurate pension disbursement for pensioners, was reviewed.

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): The committee discussed the proposed adoption of ADR mechanisms aimed to significantly reduce litigation burden and associated delays, fostering faster and more amicable resolutions of disputes pending at multiple levels including in Industrial Tribunals, particularly those related to damages under the EPF & MP Act, 1952. This approach will deliver expeditious social security to those involved, save resources, and enhance trust among stakeholders.

Pension on Higher Wages: The committee was apprised about the expeditious examination of pending applications of over one lakh cases in the past month and the issue of 21,000 demand letters by regular monitoring of the field offices and issuance of clarifications. The disposal of cases has increased by approximately 58,000. The committee recommended holding regular Video Conferences with Employers to accelerate the correction in reverted cases and their submission of joint options for which the last date is 31st Jan 2025. It was directed to complete maximum work within the approved framework by the end of the current fiscal year. Cases involving high amounts pertaining to PSUs were directed to be expedited as well.

Grievance Redressal: The EC reviewed the plan for improvements to the grievance redressal process to enhance service delivery, streamline procedures, and reduce member difficulties. An analysis of frequent grievances in EPFO has led to the identification of and categorization of the common problems. The reform process is aimed at addressing the root cause of these problems and resolving these issues through systemic improvements. In this context, EPFO issued two directions earlier this week on (i) simplification of the online process for member profile updation, and (ii) simplification PF transfer process.

The discussions and decisions reflect a transformative impact on the EPFO systems, driving enhanced efficiency, reduced delays, and greater satisfaction for members and pensioners alike.