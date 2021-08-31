110 Minors Among 638 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 638 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 110 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 57,280 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%%.

Among the new cases, 367 are in quarantine and 271 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1007750.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Boudh: 12

6. Cuttack: 57

7. Deogarh: 11

8. Dhenkanal: 10

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 19

12. Jajpur: 34

13. Jharsuguda: 4

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 21

17. Keonjhar: 2

18. Khurda: 260

19. Malkangiri: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 20

21. Nayagarh: 7

22. Nuapada: 2

23. Puri: 21

24. Rayagada: 7

25. Sambalpur: 7

26. Sundargarh: 19

27. State Pool: 57