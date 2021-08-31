110 Minors Among 638 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 638 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 110 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 57,280 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%%.
Among the new cases, 367 are in quarantine and 271 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1007750.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Boudh: 12
6. Cuttack: 57
7. Deogarh: 11
8. Dhenkanal: 10
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 19
12. Jajpur: 34
13. Jharsuguda: 4
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 21
17. Keonjhar: 2
18. Khurda: 260
19. Malkangiri: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 20
21. Nayagarh: 7
22. Nuapada: 2
23. Puri: 21
24. Rayagada: 7
25. Sambalpur: 7
26. Sundargarh: 19
27. State Pool: 57