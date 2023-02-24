11-Year-Old Girl’s Murder In Delhi; Case Sloved Because Of Missed Call, Says Cops

New Delhi: Police here claimed to have solved the murder case of an 11-year-old girl in Delhi’s Nangloi area after the mother of the deceased received a missed call from an unknown number.

Notably, the girl had went missing after leaving home for school on February 9. On the same day, her mother received the missed call at around 11.50 am.

The family contacted the police, and 12 days later, a 21-year-old man identified as Rohit alias Vinod was arrested in connection with the murder.

During the investigation, the police tracked down the mobile number through electronic surveillance and conducted raids in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was caught on February 21, and during questioning, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he killed the girl on February 9 and dumped her body near Ghevra Mor.