11 Terrorists Killed During Operation by Pak forces

Peshawar: Security forces killed 11 terrorists, including two suicide bombers, during a search operation in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, an ISPR statement said.

Important commander Hafeezullah Tore alias Tore Hafiz was among those killed in the operation conducted in Wana district, headquarters of South Waziristan bordering Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan said.

It also said that forces seized huge quantities of arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.