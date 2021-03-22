11 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Rayagada, Driver Detained

Rayagada: A huge consignment of ganja worth Rs 1 crore was seized from a truck at Hatamuniguda Chhak in Rayagada district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Muniguda Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) intercepted a truck near Hatamuniguda and recovered 11 quintals of Contraband stashed in the vehicle.

The cops have also detained the truck driver for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of contraband items. The ganja was reportedly being transported to Raipur from Andhra Pradesh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.