11 Places Record 40 °C or Above in Odisha, Nuapada Hottest at 44 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 places in Odisha recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above on Monday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest bulletin from Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Nuapada was the hottest place in the state today at 44 °C, followed by Boudh (43 °C), and Bolangir (43 °C).

The other places which recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above are Sambalpur at 42 °C, Sundargarh at 42 °C, Titilagarh at 41.8 °C, Sonepur at 41.2 °C, Hirakud at 41.1 °C, Bargarh at 41 °C, Jharsuguda at 40.8 °C, and Nayagarh at 40 °C.

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days,” the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.

Today, the day temperature remained below 40 °C in the Twin Cities, with Bhubaneswar recording 35.6 °C and Cuttack 35.8 °C.

In its forecast for Bhubaneswar and the neighbourhood area for the next 24 hours, the IMD said that the weather will remain partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder or lightning and the Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 37 °C and 26 °C respectively.