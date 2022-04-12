11 Places In Odisha Record 40 °C Or Above; Sonepur Remains Hottest With 43°C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 42 °C or above at as many as 11 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, these places are Sonepur (43), Bolangir (43), Jharsuguda (42.6), Titilagarh (42.0), Baripada (42.0), Sambalpur (41.5), Sundargarh (41.5), Boudh (41.5), Angul (41.3), Bhawanipatna (41.0), and Hirakud (40.7).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.2 and 36.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The day’s maximum temperature shot past 42 degrees Celsius in five places including the aforementioned two places.

The seaside town of Gopalpur remained the coolest place in the State with 30.4 degrees Celsius followed by Paradip at 31.8 and Puri at 32.5.