Bhubaneswar: Atleast 11 districts of Odisha will receive light to moderate rainfall in few hours, IMD said.

It said light to moderate rain coupled with thundershower is likely to affect some parts of the Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Nayagarh & Kandhamal district within next few hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.