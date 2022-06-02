11 new Covid cases registered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no one from below 18 years of age category tested positive.

Covid-19 Report For 1st June

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Cuttack: 2

3. Khurda: 6

4. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 9

Cumulative tested: 31774368

Positive: 1288465

Recovered: 1279205

Active cases: 81