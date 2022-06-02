Covid Cases In Odisha
COVID Update
11 new Covid cases registered in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no one from below 18 years of age category tested positive.

Covid-19 Report For 1st June

New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1
2. Cuttack: 2
3. Khurda: 6
4. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 9
Cumulative tested: 31774368
Positive: 1288465
Recovered: 1279205
Active cases: 81

