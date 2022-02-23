11 MPs To Be Conferred With Sansad Ratna Awards

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 MPs will be getting the Sansad Ratna Award 2022, Prime Point Foundation said on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha MP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Amar Patnaik and NCP’s Supriya Sule will get this award.

The jury committee has also nominated senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu H V Hande and Congress veteran M Veerappa Moily for a lifetime achievement award while four parliamentary standing committees — agriculture, finance, education and labour – will be awarded for their contributions.

The 11 parliamentarians include eight from the Lok Sabha and three from the Rajya Sabha, the foundation said in a statement. The 12th edition of the Sansad Ratna Award function will be held on February 26 in the national capital.

The awardees were shortlisted based on their cumulative performance from the beginning of the 17th Lok Sabha till the end of the winter session 2021 based on the data provided by PRS India.

Below is the complete list of the awardees:

Lok Sabha:

NCP’s Supriya Sule(Sansad Vishisht Ratna)

SP’s N K Premachandran (Sansad Vishisht Ratna)

Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Appa Barne (Sansad Vishisht Ratna)

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy (Sansad Ratna Award)

Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Sansad Ratna Award)

BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato (Jharkhand) (Sansad Ratna Award)

BJP MP Heena Vijayakumar Gavit (Maharashtra) (Sansad Ratna Award)

BJP MP Sudhir Gupta (Madhya Pradesh) (Sansad Ratna Award)

Rajya Sabha:

BJD MP Amar Patnaik (‘sitting members’ category)

NCP MP Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan (‘sitting members’ category)

CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh (‘retired members in 2021’ category)