11 more cyber police stations to come up in Odisha: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that 11 more cyber police stations will be set up in different parts of the state to curb cybercrime and related offences so that the victims of such crimes get justice.

Cybercrime is a major concern around the globe. The entire country, as well as the state of Odisha, are witnessing a steady rise in the number of cybercrime incidents, the Odisha CM said adding “with cybercrime, bank fraud, and complex digital transactions increasing day by day, special knowledge and skills are needed to properly investigate and control these crimes”.

Currently, three cybercrime police stations are operating in Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur. The three units will be integrated with the new system which will take the count of cyber police station in the state to 14, the Chief Minister further stated.

The 11 new cyber police stations will be set up at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kendujhar, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Balangir and Kandhamal.

A total of 154 posts have been created in the police department for deployment in these police stations. While 14 posts are from inspectors, 28 are for sub-inspectors, 28 for ASIs (communications), 28 for constables (communications) and 57for constables.

In addition, 90 experts, including Finance and Accounts Analyst, IT Expert, and Cyber ​​forensic expert, will be deployed at the police stations.

Notably, at least 779 cybercrime cases have been registered from January 1 till May 31 this year across the state. Cybercrime offences increased by an alarming 31% in Odisha in 2020 as compared to 2019. Statistics of Odisha police said altogether 1931 cybercrime cases were registered last year as against 1475 cases in 2019.