11 killed, over 100 injured as earthquake rattles Pakistan and Afghanistan
Islamabad: A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, panicking residents who were seen fleeing from home and offices. At least 11 people died in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Associated Press reported. More than 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services informed.
Here are the latest updates on Pakistan-Afghanistan earthquake:
- The earthquake was centered in Afghanistan.
- It was also felt in bordering Tajikistan and triggered landslides in some of the mountainous areas, Associated Press reported. Read more: Top scientist explains why Delhi, northwest India felt earthquake tremors for long time
- Pakistan media reports suggested cracks had appeared in some apartment buildings Islamabad.
- Sharafat Zaman Amar, Taliban’s appointed spokesman for the public health ministry said that at least two people died and around 20 others were injured.
- He said “Unfortunately, there could be more casualties as the quake was so powerful, in most parts of the country.”
- The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicenter of the magnitude 6.5 quake was 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan’s mountainous Hindukush region.
- The region borders Pakistan and Tajikistan and the earthquake struck 188 kilometers (116 miles) deep below the Earth’s surface, USGS said.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that he had asked disaster management officials to remain careful to handle any situation following the earthquake.
- Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Taliban tweeted that all health centers were on standby.
