At least 11 people died and six-seven were injured after being hit by a train in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when passengers of the Pushpak Express, alarmed by a suspected fire, jumped off the train. The incident occurred after passengers of the Pushpak Express, alarmed by a suspected fire, jumped off, and were hit by the Karnataka Express, coming from the opposite direction on an adjacent track.

Initial reports suggest that rumours of a fire aboard the Pushpak Express created panic among passengers. In the chaos, some passengers pulled the emergency chain and jumped off the moving train to escape the perceived threat. As they landed on the parallel track, they were hit by the Karnataka Express which was coming from the opposite direction.

Authorities have confirmed that rescue operations are underway, and the exact number of casualties and the condition of the injured are being verified. Medical teams, along with local administration and rescue personnel, have reached the site, and the Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal is overseeing the situation.