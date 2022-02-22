11 Killed
National

11 Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand’s Kumaon

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 6

Dehradun: As many as 11 persons have been killed while two sustained critical injuries after their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the people were returning from a wedding when the vehicle overturned near Betop drain of Farsali and fell into a gorge after colliding with another car.

On being informed,  locals at the site along with cops launched a rescue operation. Further investigation is underway in this regard

Pradeep Sahoo 11038 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

18 − two =

Breaking