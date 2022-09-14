11 Killed, 8 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar: At least 11 people were killed while eight others sustained injuries after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Bareri Nallah in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the mishap took place when the bus was on its way yo Mandi from Saujiyan.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the locals, police and the Army.

“A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. Army’s rescue operation is underway; 9 deaths reported, many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited”, said Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the accident. “Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,” he tweeted.

