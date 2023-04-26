11 Jawans Killed In IED Blast By Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Maoist-dominated Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation, officials said.

Shah also assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation.

The home minister spoke to Baghel and took stock of the situation, the officials said. He also told the chief minister that the central government will give all possible help to the state government, they said.