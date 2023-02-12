Road Mishap
11 Injured In Road Mishap In Keonjhar, 3 Critical

By Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: At least eleven persons were injured in a road mishap near Anandpur in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the driver of the ill-fated van lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle. Subsequently, several people sustained grievous injuries.

All the injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, the condition of three persons is stated to be critical.

More details are awaited.

