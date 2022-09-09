11 Injured In Road Mishap In Ganjam

Ganjam: As many as 11 persons were critically injured in a road mishap near Rambha Kantiagada in Ganjam district on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place after an auto-rickshaw overturns near Rambha Kantiagada while they were on their way to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh. Subsequently, 11 persons sustained grievous injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, three critically injured persons have been rushed to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

More details are awaited.