11 Houses Gutted In Fire In Keonjhar Village

Keonjhar: At least 11 houses were gutted after fire broke out in Pandado village under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district late last night.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Reportedly, the fire first broke out in a house and later spread to other houses as most of them had thatched roofs.

While household goods and harvested paddy stacks have been reduced to ashes, there has been no casualty, reports said.

The blaze has been brought under control by firefighters.

Though the exact reason behind the fire remained unknown, it is being claimed that a short circuit ignited the flames.