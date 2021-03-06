11 houses gutted in fire, 90 goats killed in fire mishap

Ganjam: As many as 11 houses were gutted and several goats were killed in a major fire that broke out at Laoguda village under Shergarh block in Ganjam district.

As per available information, the flames erupted in a haystack and spread to nearby houses.

Spotting the thick fume, locals alerted Shergarh fire department, who then rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

However, 11 houses were gutted and 90 goats were charred to death by then. Senior district officials including the Collector reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

They distributed Rs 10,000 and mats to the families.