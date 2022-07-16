11 Girl Students Of Residential School In Rayagada Fall Sick

Rayagada: As many as 11 girl students studying at a residential school in Rayagada went into panic after most of them took ill on Saturday.

According to reports, the students of Thutibar Ashram School in the district complained of abdominal pains this morning. Following this, they were admitted to Tikiri primary health centre.

While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the authorities suspect diarrhoea infection as a possible cause of their illness.