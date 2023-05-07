11 Drown, Several Missing As Tourist Boat Capsizes In Kerala

Malappuram: In a tragic incident, a tourist boat capsized in the Poorapuzha estuary at Ottumpuram Thoovaltheeram in Kerala on Sunday. At least 11 passengers drowned while several others went missing in the water body.

Details of the deceased and missing people are not available. They are suspected to be from families in neighbouring places. Many of the victims were women and children. Darkness hampered the rescue work, The Hindu reported.

Overloading is suspected to be the reason for the accident. There were more than 30 people in the boat. A huge crowd from different parts of the beach had turned up on Ottumpuram beach to enjoy the weekend evening.

Fire and Rescue Services units from Tanur and Tirur joined the search and rescue operation by the local people. Rescued passengers were rushed to private and government hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Several were admitted to hospitals at Parappanangadi, Tanur, Tirur and Tirurangadi.

District Disaster Management Authority chairman and District Collector V.R. Premkumar led the rescue work by coordinating the revenue, police, health departments.

Minister for Revenue Veena George issued an emergency directive to medical colleges and government hospitals in Malappuram to appoint additional staff to take care of the situation. Government doctors were appointed in private hospitals to attend to the emergency.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock and grief over the tragedy. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman rushed to the site of accident.