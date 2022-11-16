11 Dog Breeds Face Ban In Gurgaon

New Delhi: A series of dog attacks in Gurugram and neighbouring areas have called the consumer forum in the city to urge for a ban on several dog breeds. The district consumer disputes redressal forum had issued directives to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ban 11 foreign breeds of dogs. The Gurugram consumer forum issued the direction while ordering a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for a woman who was seriously injured by a pet dog attack in Civil Lines in August.

The banned breeds, as per the order, include American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso.

The forum, in its 16-page order, also directed the municipal corporation to take all stray dogs into custody with immediate effect and keep them in dog pounds. These dogs must be vaccinated and sterlised, the order said.

As per its order, one family will be allowed to keep only one dog. They will need to keep its mouth properly covered with a muzzle when taken to a public place for a walk. The pet owners also need to carry a dog poop bags and poop scoops to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness at public places.

Any violation will attract a minimum fine of ₹20,000 which could be extended to ₹2 lakh, and in case of default the owner could incur imprisonment of not less than a month and up to two years.

The forum directed the municipal body to frame appropriate rules in this connection within three months. The directions issued by the court would remain in force till the time such rules are framed.