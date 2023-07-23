11 Dead As Man Sets Bar In Mexico On Fire After Being Thrown Out For Disrespecting Women

Mexico: A man who was thrown out of a bar in Mexico for bad behaviour allegedly set it on fire a Molotov cocktail killing 11 people, reported Reuters.

The incident took place in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Rio Colorado, Reuters mentioned citing authorities in the state of Sonora. State prosecutors said preliminary findings show that the suspect was young, male and highly intoxicated at the time of the attack that happened in the early hours of Saturday. He added that the man was thrown out of the bar for being disrespectful to women there, as per Reuters.

As per the report, the man came back and threw a kind of Molotov cocktail at the doors of the bar that led to the fire. Reuters stated that four of the 11 dead were women, as per officials. They added that four more people were being treated in hospital for their injuries.

City mayor Santos Gonzalez said that the suspect has been arrested by police.

One of the women victims was a US citizen and another victim was only 17 years old, Gustavo Romulo Salas, the state attorney general, told a press conference as quoted by Reuters.