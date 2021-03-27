11 child labourers rescued in Gunupur

Gunupur: In a joint raid, police, Labour department personnel and Childline workers rescued 11 child labourers in Gunupur in Rayagada district on Saturday.

Police sources said the children were engaged in work at different hotels, garage and other firms in the town.

The joint raid was headed by SI Sushant Kumar Behera. Labour officer Swatilagna Patra, Childline workers Durga Prasad Senapati , Tankadhar Patra and Bijay Ketan Sahu participated in the raid.

Sources said the rescued children will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee.