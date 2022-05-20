10th National School Chess Championship 2022 at KIIT concludes

Bhubaneswar: The 10th National School Chess Championship 2022 organized by All Odisha Chess Association (AOCA) in association with KIIT & KISS was concluded today at International Chess Hall, KIIT.

A total of 1026 players (331 in Girls & 695 in Open Category) from 27 states participated in the said championship which had prize money of Rs 5 Lakhs.

The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson – KIIT International School as Chief Guest, Arjuna Awardee & GM Pravin Thipsay as Guest of Honor, GM Swayams Mishra as Guest of Honor, Sri. GC Mohapatra, President AOCA, Sri. Debabrata Bhatta, Hony. Secretary AOCA & Dr. Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports, KIIT & KISS.

All the players, parents & AOCA officials thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food & Field of Play) for the said championship.