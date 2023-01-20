108 Women Officers In Indian Army To Be Promoted To Rank Of Colonel For Command Role

New Delhi: The Indian Army is conducting women officers Special Selection Board for promotion from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, to bring them at par with their male counterparts, informed Indian Army officials.

It is being conducted from January 9- 22, 2023.

According to Army officials, a total of 244 women officers are being considered for promotion against 108 vacancies, from the 1992 batch to the 2006 batch in various Arms and Services (Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Intelligence Corps, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps & Electrical & Mechanical Engineers).

The vacancies for this Special No 3 Selection Board have been released by the government to promote the affected women officers, to ensure gender parity in Indian Army.

A total of 60 affected women officers have been called as observers for the Selection Board, to ensure fair conduct and clarify their apprehensions, if any.

On the culmination of the selection board, the 108 women officers who are declared FIT, are under consideration to be posted on various command assignments. The first set of such postings will be issued by the end of January 2023, stated Indian Army officials.

Women Officers are serving in various operational theatres of the Indian Army.

With an aim to provide equal opportunities to women, the Indian Army has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers at par with their male counterparts. With the grant of PC, women officers can aspire to achieve greater glory and shoulder higher ranks and responsibility.

All women officers granted PC is undergoing special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles in the Indian Army. PC to Women Officers in junior batches has also commenced, in which they are considered for PC in their 10th year of service, informed Indian Army officials.

With a grant of PC, women officers are transcending into an era of gender parity and are gearing up to assume challenging leadership roles, akin to their male counterparts.

For the first time, five Women Officers (WOs) have cleared the prestigious Defence Services Staff Course (DSSC) and Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) Exam, which is held annually in the month of September. The five WOs will undergo a one-year course and give them adequate weightage while being considered for command appointments.

Women Combat Aviators have joined their counterparts at various Aviation units. Women Officers as part of the Engineers, Army Air Defence, and Signals are already making a mark in the forward areas of deployment. Women will soon be inducted into the Corps of Artillery. Recently, a women officer has been deployed to a post in the Saichen Glacier.