108 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
108 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 21 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Khordha
  • 11 from Bargarh
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Puri
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 108 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,139, said the H & FW Dept.

