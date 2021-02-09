108 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

21 from Sundargarh

12 from Khordha

11 from Bargarh

10 from Sambalpur

8 from Puri

7 from Baleswar

7 from Cuttack

5 from Jajapur

4 from Anugul

4 from Rayagada

3 from Deogarh

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Gajapati

2 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Nuapada

1 from Ganjam

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Koraput

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

2 from State Pool

With another 108 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,139, said the H & FW Dept.