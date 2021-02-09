108 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 21 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Khordha
- 11 from Bargarh
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Puri
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Cuttack
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Nuapada
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 2 from State Pool
With another 108 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,139, said the H & FW Dept.