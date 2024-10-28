Bhubaneswar: The 108 Ambulance service in Odisha is likely to halt operations as over 6,000 employees are threatening to strike statewide from November 1. Approximately 1,300 ambulances will be parked along National Highways to protest against EMRI Green Health Services, the private agency that decided against rehiring about 200 employees.

These employees were leaders elected to advocate for the rights of ambulance workers in each district. The company, which secured the emergency service contract on September 22, hired 6,000 employees, including 200 leaders for the Ambulance Workers’ Association.

“We had selected about 200 leaders in each district to represent us and ensure our employees’ safety, and security, and address their concerns. However, the company deliberately terminated them this year,” claimed Sriramchandra Acharya, the association’s secretary.

“On October 30, we will disable the GPS and go off the roads, but we will still provide off-road services. If our demands are ignored, we will initiate an indefinite statewide strike from November 1 and take to the streets,” he further stated.

The association also intends to submit a memorandum to the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers across all 30 districts on Monday, demanding the reinstatement of the dismissed workers.