107 Municipalities & NACs In Odisha Gear Up For ULB Polls

Bhubaneswar: A total of 107 municipalities and NACs are gearing up for the upcoming election to the urban local bodies (ULB) in Odisha.

The Odisha government has allocated a total of 4584 booths for the upcoming ULB elections. Odisha is likely to conduct the urban local bodies elections in April or May after the five-phase rural polls from February 16.

For the first time in the upcoming election to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha, voters will be allowed to use the None of the above (NOTA) option.

In order to implement the new provision was issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha.

Releasing a press note, the Department of Information and Public Relation said,“The colour of the Ballot Paper for the Corporator/Councilor will be Pink, and for Mayor/Chairperson will be Yellow. As per an earlier order, all elections to the Office of Mayors/Chairpersons and Corporators/Councilors shall be held by using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) supplied by Commission. Apart from two different colours of ballot papers, Brellie ballot papers will be also provided to the visually challenged voters.”

“Two EVMs will be used in each booth and the Ballot Papers are to be printed to be pasted in the Ballot Unit of the EVM as well as to be used for the purpose of Election Duty Certificate (EDC) and Tendered Vote. Videography will be done in sensitive polling booths. CCTVs will be installed in strong rooms and during the counting of votes,” the release said.

“The State Election Commission, in the exercise of powers vested in it under Article 243-ZA of the Constitution, directs that the option NOTA (none of the above) will be provided to the electors for the general elections to Urban Local Bodies,” read the order.