106 Among 816 New Covid Cases In Odisha Below 18 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 816 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 106 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 69,585 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.17%.
Among the new cases, 475 are in quarantine and 341 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1004875.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 46
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 116
7. Deogarh: 13
8. Dhenkanal: 19
9. Ganjam: 9
10. Jagatsinghpur: 34
11. Jajpur: 31
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 4
14. Kandhamal: 3
15. Kendrapada: 29
16. Keonjhar: 16
17. Khurda: 291
18. Koraput: 5
19. Malkangiri: 4
20. Mayurbhanj: 27
21. Nayagarh: 12
22. Nuapada: 1
23. Puri: 20
24. Rayagada: 1
25. Sambalpur: 18
26. Sundargarh: 16
27. State Pool: 62