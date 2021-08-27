106 Among 816 New Covid Cases In Odisha Below 18 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 816 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 106 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 69,585 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.17%.

Among the new cases, 475 are in quarantine and 341 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1004875.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 46

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 116

7. Deogarh: 13

8. Dhenkanal: 19

9. Ganjam: 9

10. Jagatsinghpur: 34

11. Jajpur: 31

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kandhamal: 3

15. Kendrapada: 29

16. Keonjhar: 16

17. Khurda: 291

18. Koraput: 5

19. Malkangiri: 4

20. Mayurbhanj: 27

21. Nayagarh: 12

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Puri: 20

24. Rayagada: 1

25. Sambalpur: 18

26. Sundargarh: 16

27. State Pool: 62