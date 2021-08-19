1041 New Covid Cases In Odisha; 128 Minors Detected Positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1041 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Out of the fresh cases, 128 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 66,281 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.57%.
Among the new cases, 605 are in quarantine and 436 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 998187.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 22
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 176
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 43
13. Jajpur: 56
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 37
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 398
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 36
23. Nawarangpur: 3
24. Nayagarh: 13
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 34
27. Rayagada: 5
28. Sambalpur: 9
29. Sonepur: 1
30. Sundargarh: 13
31. State Pool: 88