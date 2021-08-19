1041 New Covid Cases In Odisha; 128 Minors Detected Positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1041 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Out of the fresh cases, 128 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 66,281 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.57%.

Among the new cases, 605 are in quarantine and 436 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 998187.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 176

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 43

13. Jajpur: 56

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 4

16. Kandhamal: 2

17. Kendrapada: 37

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 398

20. Koraput: 2

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 36

23. Nawarangpur: 3

24. Nayagarh: 13

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 34

27. Rayagada: 5

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sonepur: 1

30. Sundargarh: 13

31. State Pool: 88