1,032 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 9,86,334

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,032 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

393 from Khordha

134 from Cuttack

66 from Baleswar

41 from Jagatsinghpur

39 from Sambalpur

37 from Mayurbhanj

30 from Anugul

23 from Jajapur

23 from Puri

23 from Sundargarh

22 from Kendrapara

20 from Bhadrak

19 from Nayagarh

10 from Bargarh

9 from Rayagada

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Nuapada

5 from Deogarh

5 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

5 from Keonjhar

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Boudh

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Bolangir

2 from Koraput

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sonepur

94 from State Pool

With another 979 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,86,334, said the H & FW Dept.