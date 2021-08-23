1,032 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 9,86,334
Bhubaneswar: Another 1,032 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
393 from Khordha
134 from Cuttack
66 from Baleswar
41 from Jagatsinghpur
39 from Sambalpur
37 from Mayurbhanj
30 from Anugul
23 from Jajapur
23 from Puri
23 from Sundargarh
22 from Kendrapara
20 from Bhadrak
19 from Nayagarh
10 from Bargarh
9 from Rayagada
7 from Kalahandi
6 from Nuapada
5 from Deogarh
5 from Ganjam
5 from Kandhamal
5 from Keonjhar
4 from Jharsuguda
3 from Boudh
3 from Malkangiri
2 from Bolangir
2 from Koraput
1 from Nabarangpur
1 from Sonepur
94 from State Pool
With another 979 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,86,334, said the H & FW Dept.