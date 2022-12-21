103 super-speciality hospitals outside Odisha brought under BSKY

Bhubaneswar: As a significant step towards “Healthy Odisha Happy Odisha” envisioned by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), 103 super speciality and tertiary care hospitals outside the State have been empanelled under the programme by end of November 2022. This was known from a review meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Brundha D. in the conference hall of Odisha State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) recently.

Reviewing the progress made in the extension of cashless treatment to Odia people in private hospitals beyond Odisha, Dr Brundha directed to ensure timely payment of claims raised by the private sector hospitals. The Nodal Officers were asked to look into the claims on a daily basis for their earliest payment within the scheduled timeline.

The review showed that the empanelled hospitals outside the State included Christian Medical College, Tamilnadu; Sri Shankara cancer foundation, Bengaluru; Tata medical centre, Kolkata; Homi Bhaba ( HB) cancer hospital, Vizag and Sangur in Punjab; Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute ( BBCI), Guwahati; H.B. cancer hospital, Varanasi; Mahanana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya cancer centre, Varanasi; Advanced centre for treatment, research and education in cancer, Mumbai; and Tata Memorial, Mumbai.

Twenty-four Fortis group of hospitals at Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Vashi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Delhi, Punjab, and Kolkata, along with 07 super speciality heart hospitals in Narayana Hrudayalaya group at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Raipur, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur were also empanelled under BSKY.

Thirteen hospitals in the OSTF group were empanelled. Out of those 07 hospitals were in Vishakhapatnam, 03were in Raipur, and 03 were in Surat.

Around 28000 patients received Cashless Treatment in the ongoing year

Odisha Govt Paid Around 39 Cr. Towards Cashless Treatment of Patients

Other empanelled super speciality hospitals in Visakhpatnam included A.N. hospital, Queens NRI Hospital, Sagar Durga Hospital, Vijetha Hospital, MB Multi- speciality hospital, KIMS ICON hospital, GJ hospital and trauma centre, Giggles and OMNI Women and Children Hospital, GITAM institute of Medical science, OMNI hospital, Ayushman hospital, and Medicover hospital.

The empanelled hospitals from Raipur included Indus hospital, Life worth super speciality hospital, SMC heart institute, Medishine Health care, Kanha Children’s hospital, Sanjeevani cancer hospital, OM hospital, Shree Narayan Hospital, Sagar multi-speciality hospital, Vardaanhosptl, JMJ Morning Star hospital, Mittal institute of medical science, Petals new-born and children hospital, Suyash institute of medical science, Agrawal hospital, Goodwill’s medical science, Shri Krishna hospital, Raipur institute of medical science, Sri Ananta Sai hospital, Balgopal children hospital, and Kalda burn & plastic surgery centre.

KD Nupur Hospital, and Nilakanhtha hospital, in Surat; Great Eastern Medical School & Hospital, Medicover hospital, and KIMS SAI Seshadri Hopstl in Srikakulam; HCG EKO cancer centre, Kolkata; Velammala medical college Madurai, Tamilnadu; Medicover cancer hospital, Hyderabad; Shri Balaji Metro hospital, Chhatisgarh; Apex super speciality hospital, Raigarh; and, Venkatarama hospital at Dwarakanagar and Vizianagaram; Tirumala Medicover hospital, Vizianagaram were also brought under BSKY fold.

Available data showed, around 4500 Odia people received cashless critical care in these hospitals during the month of November 2022 towards which the State Government paid 11.26 cr to the hospitals. From January to November of 2022, around 28,000 patients received cashless treatment in outside hospitals towards which State Govt paid around Rs.39 cr.

The feedback from the patients showed that around 98% of them were directly helped by Swasthya Mitras engaged by State Govt; and, the satisfaction level of the people was more than 97 per cent. Additional Secretary-cum-Additional CEO Sri Subhananda Mohapatra along with senior officers of SHAS participated in the discussions.