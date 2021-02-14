103 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 103 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

16 from Cuttack

16 from Sundargarh

12 from Bargarh

11 from Jharsuguda

10 from Anugul

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Khordha

5 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Jajapur

3 from Puri

3 from Rayagada

2 from Baleswar

2 from Bolangir

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Deogarh

1 from Ganjam

1 from Kendrapara

2 from State Pool

With another 103 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,554, said the H&FW Dept.