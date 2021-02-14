103 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
103 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 103 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 16 from Cuttack
  • 16 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Bargarh
  • 11 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Anugul
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Puri
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 103 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,554, said the H&FW Dept.

