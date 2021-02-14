103 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 103 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 16 from Cuttack
- 16 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Bargarh
- 11 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Anugul
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Khordha
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Jajapur
- 3 from Puri
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 2 from State Pool
With another 103 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,554, said the H&FW Dept.