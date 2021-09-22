101 Minors Among 734 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 734 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 101 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 69,326 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.05%.

Among the new cases, 424 are in quarantine and 310 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1021950 with 5521 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Cuttack: 91

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Ganjam: 6

9. Jagatsinghpur: 32

10. Jajpur: 29

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 6

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 335

16. Koraput: 4

17. Malkangiri: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 27

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Nuapada: 1

21. Puri: 17

22. Rayagada: 4

23. Sambalpur: 7

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 13

26. State Pool: 81