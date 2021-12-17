101 Acres Of Ganja Plantation Destroyed In Gajapati

Gajapati: In a major crackdown, a joint team comprising of police and excise personnel destroyed 101 acres of ganja plantation near Dilagudi village under the Muniguda police limits in the district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid and destroyed the cannabis plants cultivated on 101 acres of land.

The estimated value of the destroyed cannabis plantation would be around Rs 20 crore. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard, official sources said.