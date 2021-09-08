1007 Teaching Posts Lying Vacant In Varsities Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least 1007 teaching and 1660 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in different universities of Odisha, informed Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo to Assembly during Question Hour today.

Sahoo further stated that Ravenshaw has maximum of 188 vacancies, followed by Utkal and Rajendra varsities (126 each), Kalahandi (112). Besides, Rama Devi Women’s University has 101 vacant posts in teaching category followed by Berhampur (80), Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University previously known as North Orissa University (76), Gangadhar Meher University (66), Sambalpur University (61), FM University (42) and Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University (29).

In non-teaching category, Utkal University has highest 679 vacancies, followed by Sambalpur University (377) and Berhampur University (166), said the Minister.

OPSC recruitment is underway to fill these vacant posts, the Minister added.